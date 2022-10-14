Union Home Ministry asks Telangana to submit objections on Sheela Bhide committee recommendations within a week

Home Secretary recently desired that the two State Governments should settle the division of Schedule IX institutions in a practical way. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Telangana State Government to submit its objections relating to recommendations made by the expert committee headed by Sheela Bhide on the bifurcation of Schedule IX institutions between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla who convened a meeting to resolve the pending bifurcation issues between the two States recently desired that the two State Governments should settle the division of Schedule IX institutions in a practical way. The Telangana Government should send its objections on the Sheela Bhide committee recommendations within a week. There is, however, no clarity on whether the government has sent its objections.

The vexatious issue of division of Schedule IX and X institutions figured in the meeting. The dispute resolution committee constituted by the Home Ministry suggested that the division should be carried out in three phases - 53 public sector undertakings where there was no difference of opinion between the two States, recommendations pertaining to 15 institutions which were agreeable to Telangana, but not to AP and 22 institutions which were not agreeable to Telangana.

Representatives of AP contended that the expert committee consulted and heard the objections of the two State Government and recommended demerger proposals for 90 institutions. The Telangana Government had agreed to 76% of the recommendations and therefore, issue of inconsistency should not arise in respect of the remaining institutions also. The valuation of 53 PSUs where there was no difference of opinion was less than 1% of the total valuation of all the 90 PSUs and therefore, they were willing to go forward for en bloc settlement. The MHA should accordingly issue orders for all the institutions, they maintained.

Telangana representatives however contended that certain recommendations of the committee were not agreeable as it had not applied consistent principle in all the 90 institutions. There were cases pending in the High Court of Telangana with respect to certain institutions and some cases were with respect to the definition of the headquarter.

“The High Court of Telangan has given its finding that MHA does not have any jurisdiction for apportionment of assets and liabilities of Schedule IX institutions except to the limited extent as prescribed in Section 71 which is regarding the reconstitutions of the Boards so that there is equitable representation for both the States,” the Telangana representatives said asserting that the only remedy for resolving these issues was court adjudication.

Areas of dispute were with respect to the definition of the headquarter and the Telangana Government was willing to go by the definition given by the Union Home Ministry. But, Sheela Bhide committee had taken different stand in different points of time, they pointed out.