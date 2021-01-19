Union Health Ministry pats TS for vaccine coverage

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has appreciated the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in Telangana.
The cumulative percentage of beneficiaries in the State who received the vaccine since Saturday is around 74%.
Of the 69,625 healthcare workers, who received the vaccine on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, 77 have developed mild reactions post-vaccination.
In a press release, Principal Secretary of the State Health department Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi stated that the Union Ministry has appreciated the fact that the vaccination drive was conducted smoothly and without mistakes.
Mr Rizvi also congratulated districts Collectors, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao and Director of Medical Health K. Ramesh Reddy.
