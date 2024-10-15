Union Defence Minister reaches Hyderabad to lay foundation stone for Navy’s VLF radar station in Vikarabad

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Hyderabad on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) to lay the foundation stone for the Indian Navy’s second Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station in Vikarabad, 75 kms from the city.

He was received at the airport by Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Karimnagar MP and Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will participate in the ceremony. Ahead of the programme, he met with Mr. Kishan Reddy and Mr. Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.