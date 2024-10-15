ADVERTISEMENT

Union Defence Minister reaches Hyderabad to lay foundation stone for Navy’s VLF radar station in Vikarabad

Updated - October 15, 2024 02:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was received by Telangana BJP leaders in Hyderabad on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Hyderabad on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) to lay the foundation stone for the Indian Navy’s second Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station in Vikarabad, 75 kms from the city.

He was received at the airport by Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Karimnagar MP and Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will participate in the ceremony. Ahead of the programme, he met with Mr. Kishan Reddy and Mr. Kumar.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister & Telangana BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Related Stories

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US