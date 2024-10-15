GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Defence Minister reaches Hyderabad to lay foundation stone for Navy’s VLF radar station in Vikarabad

Updated - October 15, 2024 02:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was received by Telangana BJP leaders in Hyderabad on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was received by Telangana BJP leaders in Hyderabad on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Hyderabad on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) to lay the foundation stone for the Indian Navy’s second Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station in Vikarabad, 75 kms from the city.

He was received at the airport by Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Karimnagar MP and Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will participate in the ceremony. Ahead of the programme, he met with Mr. Kishan Reddy and Mr. Kumar.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister & Telangana BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday (October 15, 2024)

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister & Telangana BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Published - October 15, 2024 01:59 pm IST

