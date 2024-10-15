Union Defence Minister reaches Hyderabad to lay foundation stone for Navy’s VLF radar station in Vikarabad

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Hyderabad on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) to lay the foundation stone for the Indian Navy’s second Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station in Vikarabad, 75 kms from the city.

He was received at the airport by Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Karimnagar MP and Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will participate in the ceremony. Ahead of the programme, he met with Mr. Kishan Reddy and Mr. Kumar.