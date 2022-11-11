Union Cabinet Secretariat’s meeting with TS Govt on Nov 16 to discuss pending Centre-State issues 

Telangana government asks departments to update status of issues on e-Samiksha portal

The Central Cabinet Secretariat has convened a meeting with Telangana State administration on November 16 to discuss pending Centre-State Coordination issues on e-Samiksha portal of the Union Government.

The Cabinet Secretariat secretary (coordination) will chair the meeting to be held through video conferencing and the Union Government has said that the list of items on agenda would be circulated separately. The Cabinet Secretariat, in its communication to the State Government, has asked the administration to update the status of the coordination issues listed on e-Samiksha portal accordingly.

A majority of the list of items submitted by the State Government since the formation of the State in 2014, however, remained unresolved. Some of these included funds for development of Information Technology Investment Region, release of pending dues pertaining to backward regions grant fund, national project status to Kaleshwaram, steel plant at Bayyaram and extension of MMTS services from Ghatkesar to Raigir (Yadadri) on a cost sharing basis (2/3 cost to be borne by the State and 1/3 by the Centre.

The Central Ministries/departments on their part submitted 13 issues in respect of Telangana. These included interpretation of provisions under Section 75 of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, establishment of horticulture and tribal universities, conservation and development of Musi river and disposal of HFL land at Rudraram.

The meeting comes in the light of the Central Government’s decision to expedite resolution of the issues pending with the State Governments. The Cabinet Secretariat had sent similar invitations to Andhra Pradesh and other States and the meeting with AP administration is slated on November 23.

The State Government had directed the secretaries of the Secretariat departments to update the status of the issues listed on the e-Samiksha portal as desired by the Centre. The secretaries should also furnish a brief note pertaining to the issues of their respective departments for the use of the Chief Secretary who is likely to attend the meeting.