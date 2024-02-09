Union Cabinet clears Motumari–Vishnupuram double line of 88.81 km

February 09, 2024 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Cabinet has approved Motumari – Vishnupuram double line (88.81 km) and a rail over rail (10.87 km) at Motumari at an estimated cost of ₹1,746.20 crore to increase the existing line capacity leading to improvement in speed of trains, punctuality as well as wagon turn round time.

The project falls in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states and will connect the Kazipet – Vijayawada high density network with Secunderabd – Guntur a highly utilised network passing through Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Vijayawada districts.

This line will also be the shortest route connecting Secunderabad with Vijayawada and will serve as an alternate route reducing the burden on saturated route via Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam. Several industries including cement, steel, thermal plants and others are likely to get a much needed rail connectivity.

It will also serve as a rail link connecting Andhra Pradesh, Orissa and beyond with the Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra etc. The RoR at Motumari Station will help avoid cross movement of train moving between Vishnupuram and Dornakal/Bhadrachalam Road / Kazipet for continuous movement, said a press release on Thursday.

