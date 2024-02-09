GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Cabinet clears Motumari–Vishnupuram double line of 88.81 km

February 09, 2024 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Cabinet has approved Motumari – Vishnupuram double line (88.81 km) and a rail over rail (10.87 km) at Motumari at an estimated cost of ₹1,746.20 crore to increase the existing line capacity leading to improvement in speed of trains, punctuality as well as wagon turn round time.

The project falls in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states and will connect the Kazipet – Vijayawada high density network with Secunderabd – Guntur a highly utilised network passing through Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Vijayawada districts.

This line will also be the shortest route connecting Secunderabad with Vijayawada and will serve as an alternate route reducing the burden on saturated route via Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam. Several industries including cement, steel, thermal plants and others are likely to get a much needed rail connectivity.

It will also serve as a rail link connecting Andhra Pradesh, Orissa and beyond with the Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra etc. The RoR at Motumari Station will help avoid cross movement of train moving between Vishnupuram and Dornakal/Bhadrachalam Road / Kazipet for continuous movement, said a press release on Thursday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.