Union budgets unfair to Telangana: AIMIM

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), in a memorandum submitted to the 16th Finance Commission, stated that successive Union budgets have been ‘unfair’ to Telangana and maintained that Central grants have not been extended to the State.

“The Union government has been refusing to provide Central grants for Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha as recommended by Niti Aayog as well as for Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme and Kaleshwaram project by designating them as national projects on the lines of Polavaram project of A.P. (as per the A.P. Reorganisation Act,” an excerpt reads, adding that several provisions of this Act, including distribution of revenues and apportionment of assets and liabilities have not been fulfilled.

The AIMIM stated that States such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh receive a larger share of Central devolution and grants. This, despite their low economic growth and higher population. These States account for ₹6,19,924 crore from a total Central tax devolution of ₹12,47,211 crore. On the other hand, the five southern States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala account for ₹1,97,059 crore.

The party requested that the Commission issue recommendations that would ensure higher devolution of Central taxes and grants-in-aid to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Post-bifurcation, both States have faced challenges while rebuilding administration, economic and social infrastructure.

