Union budget is anti-farmer, says Niranjan Reddy

February 01, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy termed the Union budget as anti-farmer and said that allocations for the farm sector were reduced by 22 per cent.

“In the last budget the allocations for farm sector stood at ₹ 2.25 lakh crore whereas it was reduced to ₹ 1.75 lakh crore this year. Subsidies are being reduced slowly and there was no mention of increasing farmers’ revenues, a promise made by BJP in the past. Allocations to MNREGS was reduced by ₹ 29,400 crore. No additional allocation was made to Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi whereas ₹ 1,249 crore was increased for crop insurance scheme which was a failed one,” said Mr. Niranjan Reddy responding on the Union budget.

Stating that it seems the Union government has decided to close the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) and minute allocations in the budget point out the same, the Minister said that no allocations were made to PM Pranam scheme aimed at diverting farmers to alternative fertilizer system. The same was the case with organic farming, bio-input resource centres, micro fertilizers and pesticides manufacturing network, he added.

