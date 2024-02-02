Union Budget disappointed Telangana, says ex-MLA Sampath Kumar

February 02, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former MLA Sampath Kumar on Friday criticised the NDA government for allocating ‘meagre funds’ to Telangana in the interim Union Budget (Vote on Account) 2024-25. Expressing disappointment, he accused the NDA government of orchestrating a political drama by allocating increased funds to sectors that had been neglected for a decade with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan, he lambasted the Centre for “insufficient” allocations to the agriculture sector and asserted that the sector collapsed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Despite the challenging circumstances, there was only marginal rise in the allocation—from ₹1.25 lakh crore for financial year 2023-24 to ₹1.27 lakh crore for 2024-25, he pointed out.

Mr. Sampath also slammed the NDA government for reducing fundings to the education sector by 6% and slashing funds for the ambitious river linking project.

Accusing the Modi government of failing to fulfil the promises made to Telangana during its formation, Mr. Sampath urged BJP leaders from the State to hold the government accountable. He specifically demanded an explanation from G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay for the lack of funds to Telangana projects. He asserted that only the Congress, on returning to power at the Centre, could do justice to Telangana.

Furthermore, Mr. Sampath disclosed that he had put an application for a ticket to contest from the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency.