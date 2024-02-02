GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Budget disappointed Telangana, says ex-MLA Sampath Kumar

February 02, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA Sampath Kumar on Friday criticised the NDA government for allocating ‘meagre funds’ to Telangana in the interim Union Budget (Vote on Account) 2024-25. Expressing disappointment, he accused the NDA government of orchestrating a political drama by allocating increased funds to sectors that had been neglected for a decade with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan, he lambasted the Centre for “insufficient” allocations to the agriculture sector and asserted that the sector collapsed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Despite the challenging circumstances, there was only marginal rise in the allocation—from ₹1.25 lakh crore for financial year 2023-24 to ₹1.27 lakh crore for 2024-25, he pointed out.

Mr. Sampath also slammed the NDA government for reducing fundings to the education sector by 6% and slashing funds for the ambitious river linking project.

Accusing the Modi government of failing to fulfil the promises made to Telangana during its formation, Mr. Sampath urged BJP leaders from the State to hold the government accountable. He specifically demanded an explanation from G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay for the lack of funds to Telangana projects. He asserted that only the Congress, on returning to power at the Centre, could do justice to Telangana.

Furthermore, Mr. Sampath disclosed that he had put an application for a ticket to contest from the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.