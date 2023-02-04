Union Budget 2023: SCR gets 65% higher funds allocation this year

February 04, 2023 04:01 am | Updated 09:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Union Budget has brought about a bonanza for the South Central Railway (SCR) with the sanction of highest ever ₹13,786.19 crore for the year 2023-24 for various works when compared to ₹8,349 crore last year — an increase of nearly 65%. This includes ₹4,418 crore (₹3,048 crore last year) for Telangana or 45% hike, and ₹8,406 crore (₹7,032 crore) or 20% hike for Andhra Pradesh.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Friday evening, shared the figures in an online interaction from New Delhi and said this was in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to “put politics aside for development” and urged both Telugu States to “cooperate for expediting” the proposed projects with such a massive outlay for new lines, doubling, tripling, electrification, stations modernisation, safety works like road overbridges and underbridges and so on.

For residents of the twin cities, the most welcome development could be the allocation of ₹600 crore for MMTS phase II. While Mr.Vaishnaw once again lamented about the Telangana government’s lack of response to release its two-thirds share pending amount of ₹487 crore with ₹279 crore released so far under the revised estimate of ₹1,150 crore, it is clear the Railways is going ahead with the project before the general elections.

“Most of the sections with electrification and doubling are complete except for the Secunderabad-Moula Ali section and the chordline between Moula Ali-Malkajgiri-Sithaphalmandi. Our target is to complete the work by March 2024,” SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain said at a press conference held later at Rail Nilayam.

With ₹82 crore allocated for Cherlapalli new terminal station on the outskirts, this facility, too, could be ready next year. Another ₹160 crore has been allocated for the upcoming wagon repair workshop at Kazipet and this could eventually be converted into a coach manufacturing facility once a feasibility study is done, the Railway Minister maintained.

For the development of Secunderabad railway station, ₹129 crore has been allocated and a new, ₹125-crore ‘midlife rehabilitation factory’ is also come up at Kurnool near Alampur.

Substantial allocations for key projects include ₹980 crore for Guntakal-Guntur doubling, ₹800 crore for Vijayawada-Gudur third line, ₹450.86 crorefor Kazipet-Balharshah third line, ₹345 crore for Munirabad-Mahabubnagar new line, ₹337.52 crore for Kazipet-Vijayawada third line, ₹202 crore for Nadikudi-Srikalahasti new line and ₹185 crore for Manoharabad-Kothapalli new line, among others.