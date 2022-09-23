Telangana

Union Bank of India opens ethical hacking lab

The Union Bank of India inaugurated the Ethical Hacking Lab at the Cyber Security Centre of Excellence (CCoE) on Friday.

The lab with cyber defence mechanism will protect the bank’s information system, digital assets, and channels, against potential cyber threats.

The lab was inaugurated by the bank’s managing director and CEO A. Manimekhalai.

Ms. Manimekhalai said, “Union Bank is adopting digital products in a big way. Various new initiatives are being taken up by the bank to increase digital footprints. IT assets are increasingly exposed to the internet. In this backdrop, our bank has established the Ethical Hacking Lab to strengthen the cyber ecosystem.”


