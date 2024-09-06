GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Agriculture Minister conducts aerial survey of flood-affected Telangana’s Khammam

Updated - September 06, 2024 02:12 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar inspecting flood affedcted areas in Khammam along with Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday (September 6, 2024). 

Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar inspecting flood affedcted areas in Khammam along with Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday (September 6, 2024).  | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday (September 6, 2024) conducted aerial survey of the areas affected by recent heavy rains and flooding in Khammam town, Kusumanchi, Madhira and other mandals in Khammam district, Telangana.

He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

An unending cycle of floods and grief in Telangana

Mr. Chouhan landed at a helipad near the toll plaza along the Khammam-Suryapet highway and inspected the damaged Palair main canal and a portion of the highway, official sources said.

He then proceeded to Jujjularaopeta in Kusumanchi mandal to interact with farmers affected by heavy rains on August 31 and September 1, 2024.

Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar inspecting flood affedcted areas in Khammam along with Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday (September 6, 2024).  | Video Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao apprised the Union Ministers of the extensive damage caused by the heavy rains and floods in Khammam district last week.

