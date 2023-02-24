Uninterrupted supply of power to all categories on in spite of Centre’s hurdles: Minister

February 24, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy has stated that the State Government is able to supply uninterrupted power to all categories of consumers in spite of the Centre’s conspiracies to prevent the State from procuring energy in the electricity exchange and reiterated that Telangana won’t allow privatisation of power utilities at any cost.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, he said the demand for energy was rising beyond estimates this season as the peak load of power on the system that would generally get recorded during February-March was clocked in January itself. The government (power utilities) was ready to meet any demand up to 17,000 megawatt, although the maximum recorded so far was below 14,700 MW.

On some interruption in 24x7 supply to the farm sector, the Minister said it was caused by breakdown in generation in NTPC and other units that were tied up to supply power to Telangana as also the inability of NTPC to commission two units of new power plant established for dedicated supply to Telangana. However, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had directed the power utilities to go for additional daily procurement to meet the demand to end the problem that persisted for 2-3 days.

Turning to the Centre, the Minister said it was preparing a road map to hand over the distribution business to private players and its bait of additional borrowing facilities in lieu of installation of meters to agricultural pumpsets was part of its plans to privatise the energy sector. He assured that all categories of consumers, including agriculture, would have no load shedding/power-cut as the utilities were prepared to ensure 24×7 supply to all.