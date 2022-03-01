Unidentified persons fired at Hyderabad-based realtor

The Hindu Bureau March 01, 2022 12:14 IST

While police sources said disputes over land transactions were the possible suspicions, an investigation was opened to ascertain causes of the attack

While police sources said disputes over land transactions were the possible suspicions, an investigation was opened to ascertain causes of the attack

A Hyderabad-based realtor and his partner were fired at by unidentified persons near Karnamguda village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday morning. One Srinivas Reddy was found dead and another occupant who suffered bullet injuries and in critical state was shifted to emergency care unit at a nearby hospital. An SUV bearing registration number AP09AW0047 the victims were travelling in, visibly out of control after it rammed into a ditch on the roadside, showed blood stains on it. While police sources said disputes over land transactions were the possible suspicions, an investigation was opened to ascertain causes of the attack. Police are examining call detail records, bullet shells and CCTV footage between BN Reddy Nagar and the crime scene near Karnamguda village.



Our code of editorial values