Unidentified persons damage flexis of Y.S. Sharmila at Daulatabad

YSRTP chief had continued her tirade against the Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau NARSAPUR
September 30, 2022 13:16 IST

YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila interacting with vegetable vendors in Medak district during her padayatra on Thursday | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

Tension prevailed for some time at Daulatabad village in Hatnoora mandal in Medak district on Thursday when some unidentified persons damaged the flexi- posters of Y.S. Sharmila, president of YSRTP, late on Wednesday night. Soon in the morning, the YSRTP activists erected new flexi-posters.

It was suspected that TRS activists, irritated over the comments made by Ms. Sharmila at Narsapur the previous day alleging that MLA Madan Reddy has been supporting the sand mafia, might have done this. However, police have not yet identified anyone responsible for this.

Recalling the development activities taken up by her father and late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy almost a decade ago, she questioned the contribution made by the MLA.

Meanwhile, during her 167th day of Praja Prashthanam Pada Yatra, Ms. Sharmila continued her tirade against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wondering what happened to ‘Bangaru Talangana,’ a promise made by him.

“Is any section in the society happy under the rule of TRS? Are farmers or women or students or the unemployed or the elderly happy? What happened to the promise made to VRAs on promotions? Why is the Chief Minister not reacting when several VRAs have died? Are even the employees happy with the government?” asked the YSRTP president, adding that some of them were yet to receive salaries in the ‘surplus’ State. She said that even pensions are not being paid on time.

Alleging that VRAs are being threatened by those in the ruling party, Ms. Sharmila wanted to know what happened to the union in TSRTC and who will fight on behalf of the employees. She has also recalled the fight made by employees in the past.

“For the past eight years Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao ruled the State the way he wanted. What happened to the Opposition parties? Why they have failed to grill the government?” she questioned.

