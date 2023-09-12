UNICEF team visits healthcare institutions in Sangareddy

September 12, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

A team of about 35 delegates from UNICEF visited Anganwadi centres and the Mother and Child Healthcare Centre in Sangareddy district on Tuesday to monitor the healthcare services, including measures being taken for mothers and newborns.

The team visited the Government General Hospital, Mother and Child Healthcare Centre and inquired about the interventions to bring down maternal and infant mortality rates. They asked the staff about the nutritious food supplement being given to pregnant women and children up to 5 years of age.

Before expressing satisfaction over the services being extended in the public healthcare system and Anganwadi centres, the team went round the general hospital and mother and child healthcare hospital and collected information about the scheduled vaccination programme and services extended by doctors and other healthcare staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, the Health department authorities, including District Medical and Health Officer Gayatri Devi, Superintendent of GGH Anil, Head of the Department of Paediatric wing Shashank, authorities from the office of the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Sumitra and Aparna explained to them about strengthening of public healthcare system, free quality healthcare services being offered in government hospitals and steps being taken to improve the health indicators with the help of a power point presentation.

Further, they explained about mother and child healthcare services, nutrition kits being given to pregnant women, KCR kits for women after delivery and encouragement to health staff to promote normal deliveries. They told the visiting team that 86% of deliveries in the district were taking place in government hospitals.

The visiting team was apprised of the Arogya Mahila programme taken up with the cooperation of UNICEF every Tuesday to create awareness among women on diseases specific to them, preventive steps and treatment, if necessary.

The UNICEF team also visited the Anganwadi centre at Gopularam village and inquired about the services extended there.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.