Unicef award to Kamareddy dist. for Swachh Bharat implementation

Kamareddy district secured the United Nations International Children’s and Education Fund (Unicef)-2019 Award for effective implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission in water sanitation and hygiene sectors.

The district stood in the forefront in the country in construction of individual sanitary lavatories, swachh darpan wall paintings, swachh survekshan, swachh sundar shouchalay and other activities. Collector N. Satyanarayana, who got a commendation letter for his regular persuasion in implementation of the mission, said that this award could be possible due to the concerted efforts of district rural development organisation, district panchayat office, mandal praja parishads, panchayat secretaries, sarpanches and field assistants.

He also complimented Swachh Bharat Mission officers Shankar and Narayana. They all celebrated the occasion at the Collector’s chamber here on Saturday. Joint Collector P. Yadi Reddy, Assistant Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar, DRDO, ZP CEO, DPO and others were present.