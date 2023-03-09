Unfortunate to see women’s quota still remaining a mirage: Kavitha

March 09, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has said it was unfortunate that the women’s reservation bill had not become a legislation to provide them 33% quota, if not the due share in politics, even 27 years after it was first introduced in Parliament.

Speaking to newspersons in New Delhi on Thursday, a day ahead of scheduled protest and hunger strike, planned by the cultural wing of BRS, Bharat Jagruthi, demanding passage of the women’s quota bill by Parliament, she stated that the Congress had helped passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha in 1996. It lapsed and attempts were made to push it through in 1998, 1999 and 2008.

It was with Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s support that it was introduced in Lok Sabha but failed to go beyond. Ms. Kavitha had also acknowledged the efforts made by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to push through the bill in the past.

Ms. Kavitha pointed out that BJP had included women’s quota issue in its 2014 and 2019 manifestos but no effort was made to push the bill. She stated that 18 political parties and women’s organisations from all 29 States had extended support to Friday’s protest with some of them participating in it.

Taking a dig at the BJP Government at the Centre, she said instead of working for reducing prices and giving more jobs to the youth, the party’s focus was on harassing its political adversaries. On giving extensions to chairmen of LIC, SBI, ED and other agencies, she said the Narendra Modi Government was doing it to help benefit friendly business houses. Instead, the Centre should recruit Agniveer on permanent basis rather than for four-year term as the Armed Forces had over 3.5 lakh vacancies.

She remarked that the double-engine government meant by BJP was “pradhani and adani sarkar” with the Modi-Adani combination.