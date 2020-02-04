Unforgettable stint of a people’s leader

There is no living person to recall the time spent by legendary Austrian anthropologist Christoph von Furer-Haimendorf in the midst of Adilabad’s Adivasis way back in the 1940s, but going by what has been passed down through oral tradition, he was the only one from the outside world to have established a proper connect with the aboriginal people in these parts — until, of course, D. Divya arrived on the scene.

Her arrival in December 2017 as Collector of the truncated residual Adilabad was itself remarkable as it was a tumultuous period in the history of the aboriginal people between Penganga in the north and Godavari in the south. She was, late on Sunday, transferred as Secretary of Department of Women and Child Welfare after a successful tenure of over two years as Collector. Her administration stands out in terms of reaching out to people, especially with regard to tribal development.

Ms. Divya took over as Collector just after a phase of violence had rocked the tribal belt, the government having mandated her to bring back peace to the area. The circumstances were similar to those when Prof. Haimendorf had arrived trailing the violent struggle of Adivasis against the Nizam of Hyderabad which eventually led to the martyrdom of Kumram Bheem at Jodeghat in present-day Kumram Bheem Asifabad district in 1940.

The comparison between the two personalities separated by three quarters of a century does not end there as the Collector also got down to learning Gondi dialect in order to establish the connect which is crucial to understanding the people and setting things back in order. Some research into tribal culture also took place during her incumbency.

Her numerous visits to habitations of ethnic tribes brought her closer to the people. She became accessible even to the poor from the remotest corner, by helping them in need.

Among things that endeared her to the common tribal folk is the support that she extended to those who suffered from various types of deadly ailments. She had Adivasi kids and youth access expensive healthcare in corporate hospitals in Hyderabad and elsewhere.

For her work, Ms. Divya was equated with Jangubai, the all powerful goddess of Adivasis who bestowed upon the devotees what they deserved. And being compared with the goddess is a rare honour in the world of ethnic tribes.