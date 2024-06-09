Unfinished sewerage work clogs traffic in city

Traffic slows down on Karan Singh road connecting Mughal ka Naka to Kulsumpura as portions of it have been dug up to lay a sewerage pipeline whenever it rains. Pedestrians dodge the stretch by walking on the other side to avoid the slush and deep trench at the site.

“The work began six months back and it will go on for one more month till we connect the pipeline to the one near Attapur bridge,” informs an earthmover operator.

“It will take one more month to complete the pipeline work which begins here and goes till the main road of Uppal,” says another earthmover operator working near the Uppal Stadium where the inner road has been blocked to complete the work.

These are just two of the road stretches with incomplete road works that have created a traffic hazard during the monsoon season. Patches of road stretches remain dug up in Hyderabad as civic works of connecting sewerage pipeline across the city.

On Friday, the Chief Secretary had a brainstorming session with top civic officials and other stake holders about how to prevent water logging and its attendant traffic problems. Prior to this, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner Ronald Rose visited a number of places prone to water logging to ensure the incidents don’t recur.

But flying beneath the radar are the problems of civic works that are ongoing even after the outbreak of monsoon. This has left people at wit’s end. “Work stopped midway and left over all material. No response from contractor for sewerage pipe line work at Devi Prasad Bagh, Domalguda,” wrote Rakesh Goud on X platform about his problem.

The disconnect is such that on Saturday afternoon, while it was raining in much of the city, the Zonal Commissioner, LB Nagar, posted photographs of the ongoing work with a message: “Laying of SW drain at Aditya Hospital, Warangal Highway to avoid water stagnation.”

As the work for improving sewerage line continues across the city, motorists and commuters have to will have to deal with more traffic chaos during monsoon.

