Unfinished Rajiv Swagruha towers up for sale

December 24, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

HMDA has notified allotment of unfinished towers of Rajiv Swagruha townships at Pocharam and Gajularamaram on ‘as is where is’ basis through draw of lots.

Through a media notification on Saturday, the metropolitan development authority said interested individuals, societies, associations, or builders/developers may submit two per cent EMD on the total cost of the tower in the form of a demand draft drawn in favour of the Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA payable at Hyderabad.

The DD has to be submitted at the office of the Managing Director, Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation, in Himayatnagar on or before January 30, 2023 by 5 p.m.

There are four towers up for sale in Pocharam township, with 9 floors and 72 to 198 flats each. The up-set price is ₹1650 per square foot. At Gajularamaram, a total of five towers are available with 14 floors and 112 flats each, and the up-set price is fixed at ₹1350 per sft for semi-finished flats and ₹1650 per sft for finished flats.