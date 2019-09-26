‘UNESCO expert awed by Ramappa temple’

District Collector C. Narayana Reddy said they successfully made a detailed presentation and submitted documents on ancient Ramappa temple to the visiting UNESCO expert Vasu Poshyanandana here on Wednesday.

“The expert inspection will continue on Thursday too. From our part, we explained in details the unique features of this historic monument and he seemed very happy with it,” the Collector said. Mr. Poshayanandana, an expert from International Council for Monuments and Structures (ICOMOS) representing the UNESCO was here to assess the claim of the State government to secure World Heritage tag to the ancient Ramappa temple in Palampet village in Venkatapur mandal of this Mulugu district.

According to Mr Narayana Reddy, the expert went round the temple and was awed by the intricate carvings and mesmerising huge Nandi idol facing the deity. “The expert observed the three outstanding universal values of the temple including the sandbox technology used in the foundation of the temple, the low density bricks used in the shikhara and the various colours in a single stone construction we submitted to the UNESCO,” he said.

A team of officials were accompanying the UNESCO expert from Thailand and they include Joint Director General of Archaeological Society of India (ASI), New Delhi Thanwiz Sharma, State ASI Director Dinakar Babu, Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI Milan Kumar Chauley, district Collector C Narayana Reddy, Prof M Panduranga Rao from Kakatiya Heritage Trust. Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil oversaw the security arrangements. Security cover was formed around the temple with the help of CRPF teams and no outsider including the media was allowed to enter the temple during inspection.