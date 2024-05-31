GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Unending woes of Telangana’s farmers
Premium

The recent death of a farmer due to heatstroke while he was waiting to sell his paddy at a government-run procurement centre in Telangana’s Karimnagar has once again turned the spotlight on the challenges faced by ryots in selling their produce. P. Sridhar and B. Chandrashekar delve into the unending woes of farmers and the political controversy surrounding demands for government support, even as crop losses amid unpredictable weather persist

Published - May 31, 2024 10:42 am IST

P. Sridhar ,B. Chandrasekhar
A farmer at a procurement centre in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district showing damaged paddy after unseasonal rain drenched their stocks.

A farmer at a procurement centre in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district showing damaged paddy after unseasonal rain drenched their stocks. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Exactly a month ago, Telangana farmer Itharaveni Rajesham succumbed to heat stroke while perched atop a small heap of 38 quintals of paddy, waiting for his turn to sell it at a government-run procurement centre in Ragampeta village, 28 km from the Karimnagar district headquarters.

The 48-year-old had been guarding the paddy harvested from his 2-acre farm for over a week before the heat wave claimed his life. Temperatures rising to 45° Celsius have been sweeping through Choppadandi mandal and other parts of Karimnagar district over the past few weeks. On that afternoon, Rajesham left home on his moped and travelled half a kilometre to reach the procurement centre on the village outskirts.

Unaware of a piece of happy news awaiting him during his uncertain wait to sell his farm produce — his daughter clearing SSC exams, the results of which were announced after he had left for the procurement centre — the farmer met a tragic end. His death left his family — wife Malleshwari, son Raju, a first-year B.Tech student, and daughter Sravanthi — in shock.

“My father wanted me to become an engineer and my sister a nurse to serve society and bring fame to the village,” says Raju, tears rolling down his cheeks. “He toiled hard in the fields to carve out a good future for us in the face of financial difficulties. He used to work as a hamali (porter) in the lean season to supplement our family income,” he adds.

A relative recalls noticing Rajesham lying unconscious on the heap of paddy stock. Some at the procurement centre performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to revive him, but in vain. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared ‘dead on arrival’.

The farmer was worried over the relatively low paddy yield this Yasangi/ Rabi season due to the scarcity of water for irrigation. “He was visibly exhausted, shuttling between his house and the procurement centre to sell his paddy for more than a week,” says Lingaiah, another relative, adding that Rajesham was struggling to surmount the crop losses incurred due to unseasonal rains over the past few years. Within a few days of Rajesham’s death, his entire common variety paddy produce was procured at the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,183 per quintal.

The bereaved family received ₹5 lakh claim amount under Rythu Bima, the State government’s life insurance scheme for farmers. However, the Rabi season instalment of Rythu Bharosa (previously known as Rythu Bandhu), an investment support incentive, is yet to be disbursed to the deceased farmer’s family, say official sources. Officials of the Revenue department have also sent a proposal to the government for sanctioning ₹5 lakh compensation to the family.

Procurement challenges

Rajesham is among the countless farmers in Telangana who were forced to wait for weeks to dispose of their paddy produce at the purchase centres, although procurement has been a shade better this Rabi season compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to official sources, the State Civil Supplies Corporation, the nodal agency for paddy procurement, has purchased nearly 45 lakh tonnes of paddy until May 28 this season at nearly 7,200 procurement centres, from April 1. Paddy has been cultivated on over 51.92 lakh acres this Rabi and the production is estimated to be about 1 crore tonnes. Of that, the government has planned to procure at least 75.4 lakh tonnes at MSP, leaving the rest for private purchase by traders and millers, and for self-consumption by producers. In 2022-23, the production of paddy was 65.82 lakh tonnes.

Bereaved family members of farmer Itharaveni Rajesham at their home in Ragampeta village of Telangana’s Karimnagar district.

Bereaved family members of farmer Itharaveni Rajesham at their home in Ragampeta village of Telangana’s Karimnagar district. | Photo Credit: P. Sridhar

Many paddy farmers in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district, the major rice producing region of Telangana, bore the brunt of the recent spell of unseasonal rain and before that, scarcity of water for irrigation. Kondaiah, a farmer hailing from Kodimyal in Jagtial district, says his harvested paddy got soaked in the mid-May rain. “My efforts to salvage the paddy saw little success as a portion of the wet grain sprouted and became useless, leading to losses,” he laments.

Even the farmers who produced super-fine varieties of paddy, such as HMT known for good grain quality, have been made to wait for procurement of their produce as this season coincided with the Lok Sabha elections.

“I have been waiting to sell my super-fine variety paddy lying at the Wyra market yard, in anticipation of remunerative price,” says Venkateshwar Rao, a farmer from Somavaram village located in the tail-end area of the Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) Left Cana in Khammam district.

Marred by delays

Official sources maintain that every paddy grain that arrives at the procurement centres will be procured at MSP although the exercise has been hit by delay in transportation to the storage facilities and rice mills and, in some instances, due to lack of sufficient gunny sacks.

“The delay has hampered the procurement process. Many farmers in our mandal have sold their paddy to private traders at prices lower than MSP,” says a woman farmer from Choppadandi, who did not wish to be identified.

The delayed sowing of paddy in the rabi cultivation season in some parts of Peddapalli district proved dearly to hundreds of farmers as the unseasonal rains damaged paddy crops in Peddapalli, Sultanabad, Kalva Srirampur and Ramagiri mandals on May 7.

The paddy crop was damaged on more than 300 acres, affecting a little over 230 farmers in the four mandals, according to official data.

In Manthani mandal, a total of 212 paddy growers suffered losses due to crop damage in the latest spell of unseasonal rain on May 17 that damaged paddy crops on large tracts randomly interspersed with vegetable crops.

The damage to paddy crop was minimal elsewhere in the erstwhile Karimnagar district as the untimely rains lashed post-harvest season, official sources said.

A waiting game

The instances of farmers being made to wait for sourcing inputs such as seed and fertilizer for the coming Kharif season are also on the rise across the State. On May 28, police had to step in to regulate a crowd trying to buy cotton seed in Adilabad.

The ruling Congress is now at odds with the Opposition parties, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that the Congress government in Telangana has failed to expedite Rabi paddy procurement, despite several spells of untimely rain damaging the harvested paddy in market yards, procurement centres, and fields. He says the government prioritised election activity over addressing the urgent needs of farmers.

At a press conference, he also accused the government of orchestrating a scam exceeding ₹1,000 crore in the disposal of paddy stocks from previous seasons and the purchase of fine rice (rice grain which measures less than 6 mm) for schools, hostels, and anganwadis, noting that the same four agencies secured both tenders. “These agencies, without even moving the paddy stocks, are forcing millers to buy paddy at ₹200 per quintal more than what they paid to the Civil Supplies Corporation, thus making huge profits without shedding even a drop of sweat,” he claimed.

BJP floor leader in the Assembly, A. Maheshwar Reddy has echoed similar allegations against the government.

However, Minister for Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy dismissed the allegations of the BRS and BJP, stating that a higher quantity of paddy has been procured this season compared to the same period last year when the BRS was in power. He also pointed out that payments to farmers are being processed more quickly than under the previous government. He accused the Opposition parties of merely resorting to mudslinging against the government.

“The farmers are indeed grappling with shortage of green manure seed (Jeeluga and Janumu), and seed of regular crops ahead of monsoon due to lack of proper planning and placement of indent for required quantities well in advance,” alleges P. Tirupathi, a farmer leader of Jagtial.

It is imperative to grow green manure crops before paddy crop to improve organic matter in the soil and enrich soil fertility. The queues outside the outlets run by primary agriculture cooperative society, be it in Jagtial or Kalleda almost in the entire district, are getting longer by the day due to short supply of the green manure seeds, he points out.

“Farmers are facing severe hardships in the seemingly never-ending queues outside the outlets amid scorching temperatures in the peak summer season, waiting to buy green manure seeds,” he rues.

With the Kharif cultivation season approaching in June, the farming community is also forced to scamper for credit for input needs. “Early disbursement of crop loans to small and medium farmers, and supply of quality seeds in adequate quantity would meet the needs of farmers for the Vanakalam (Kharif season) in view of the fast-approaching monsoon,” says B. Rambabu, a Telangana Rythu Sangham State leader from Wyra.

“It is high time the State government writes off loans up to ₹2 lakh for each farmer with outstanding dues. It should provide a bonus of ₹500 per quintal for all varieties of paddy from the ongoing Rabi procurement season itself,” he adds.

Collection - 130 stories

A farmer at a procurement centre in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district showing damaged paddy after unseasonal rain drenched their stocks.
SPOTLIGHT
Unending woes of Telangana’s farmers
P. Sridhar ,B. Chandrasekhar
You're in this story
A man grilling meat at a shawarma joint in Hyderabad. Restaurants and eateries are in the spotlight with food safety officials conducting a series of raids on their premises to check hygiene standards.
Hygiene hazards in Hyderabad’s dining dens
Serish Nanisetti, Siddharth Kumar Singh
Not in memory: Without a permanent place to stay, a regular source of income, and knowledge of the local language, migrant workers in Hyderabad live on the edge while the bricks they lay become landmarks in cities.
The death and disappearance of migrant workers
Siddharth Kumar Singh
With the mercury steadily rising, spot-billed ducks seem to be cooling off at Hussain Sagar Lake, in Hyderabad. File
Spotlight - Telangana
Drugs seized by the Hyderabad police. File photo
Spotlight
Drugs, deception, and the Hyderabad police’s drive to dismantle a vast network
Lavpreet Kaur
Dripping dry: A survey of 1,700 connections in Hyderabad found dried-up borewells to be the main reason. Most dried-up borewells were in western Hyderabad spanning Manikonda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills.
Spotlight
Hyderabad’s tall towers battle thirst
B. Pradeep
Bar manager A. Ravinder, who fought a solitary battle against a powerful land-grabbing gang led by a local politician, with his wife Krishnaveni in front of his under-construction house in Theegalaguttapally of Karimnagar.
Spotilght
Plot and plunder | Land grabbing cases in Telangana
Earlier this year, officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided the cottage industry in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam area. File.
Spotlight | Telangana’s pill predicament
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Home after a long ordeal: Gulf returnees and brothers, Shivarathri Mallesh and Shivarathri Ravi, with their family members outside their home in Peddur of Rajanna Sircilla district. They are among the four Indian migrant workers who were convicted by a Dubai court for the murder of a Nepali man in the UAE in 2005. They were released from prison last month after serving 18 years of their 25-year sentence following approval of their mercy petitions by the government of that country.
Telangana spotlight: In the gulf of despair
P. Sridhar
The alprazolam manufacturing equipment housed in the kitchen of the two-storey building in Fasalwadi of Sangareddy district, located just 50 km from Hyderabad.
Telangana in the grip of intoxication and addiction
Lavpreet Kaur,Naveen Kumar
A farmer at his dried-up sweet lime orchard in Dhareshpuram village of Kangal mandal in Nalgonda district.
The bitter battle of sweet lime farmers
P. Laxma Reddy
Janwada village in Shankarpally mandal of Rangareddy district bears a deserted look with police invoking Section 144 of the CrPC following clashes between two parties late on February 13.
A village divided by a three-foot road
B. Pradeep
Troubling facts: Telangana recorded 16,339 cybercrime cases in 2023, while the number was only 1,099 in 2018, according to the Telangana annual round-up of crime.
Telangana caught in a growing web of deceit
Lavpreet Kaur,Naveen Kumar
Septuagenarian Jangu Bai, who lost her husband in Indervelli police firing and herself sustained a bullet injury in her right arm, at her hut in Khannapur village in Adilabad district.
SPOTLIGHT
A long road to justice for the Gond tribal community in Telangana
Marri Ramu
The Manoranjan Complex in Hyderabad’s Nampally area, which, on a daily basis, sees a steady stream of citizens summoned in ePetty cases, mostly related to drink-driving, triple riding and road obstruction offenses.
Spotlight
In the shadows of a not-so-petty predicament in Telangana
Syed Mohammed
Sircilla power loom.
SPOTLIGHT
Telangana’s Sircilla power loom weavers in a knot
P. Sridhar
Prop roots of 800-year-old Pillalamarri banyan tree in Mahabubnagar being trained through PVC pipes stuffed with organic material and soil.
Spotlight
A tangle in Pillalamarri’s triumph tale
V. Swathi
P. Susheela, whose son, daughter-in-law, two daughters and twin grandchildren were murdered by a family friend, at her house in Makloor village of Nizamabad district.
Six murders, one sinister betrayal
Marri Ramu
Traffic snarls witnessed outside the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, also known as the Chief Minister’s camp office, in Hyderabad as people queue up to attend Praja Vani on December 15.
Spotlight
From iron fences to open doors 
Naveen Kumar
The Tank Bund lit up, making it appear like a fairyland, but the road was out of bounds for citizens of Hyderabad.
InFocus
When Tank Bund was out of bounds for Hyderabadis 
Serish Nanisetti
Shloka Reddy with grandmother, Radhika Reddy and mother, Deepika Reddy.
Shloka Reddy’s solo performance: dance legacy across three generations
S B Vijaya Mary
A polling station at Kulsumpura in Karwan Assembly Constituency was deserted after the initial burst of voting.
Spotlight
Hyderabad poll turnout: Voter apathy or systemic flaw?
V. Swathi
Sirpur MLa Palvai Harish Rao during his campaign in the constituency
New wave, new wins: Newcomers in Telangana Assembly
Ravi Reddy,P. Sridhar
The century-old banyans, planted during the last Nizam’s rule.
Banyans of Chevella in Telangana live for another day
V. Swathi
CSI Medak Diocese Communication Group member D. Sudesh Kumar showing the CWG Commission board at the Cemetery 12 at Trimulgherry, Hyderabad on Monday, November 13, 2023, which are marked as Commonwealth War Graves.
Significance of the colonial-era cemetery in Secunderabad
Ravi Reddy
In the run-up to the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections, there is a sense of the routine among Hyderabadis. The election narrative does not include development or expectations and focuses on personalities and political parties. 
Telangana Assembly elections | Low expectations and limited hopes
Serish Nanisetti
Doctors have reported a shortage of assistant professors in a majority of the 19 departments at the Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool, which was opened last year and currently has two cohorts of MBBS students enrolled. The situation is similar in many other government medical colleges in the State.
Spotlight
Rx for recruitment: Telangana medical colleges in critical need of faculty
Siddharth Kumar Singh
The high street of Somajiguda in Hyderabad, lined with jewellery stores, is wearing a deserted look since last fortnight as the Election Commission of India’s Model Code of Conduct is in force due to forthcoming elections in Telangana.
Spotlight
Election Code robs trade of glitter in Telangana amid upcoming polls
Serish Nanisetti,M. Rajeev
The Hussainsagar in Hyderabad is shrinking from within as the silt and sewage flowing into the lake is being accumulated and turned into islands changing the ecology of the lake.
Islands of trouble in the Hussainsagar
V. Swathi
Patients, despite paying substantial consultation fees and diligently booking appointments well in advance, find themselves enduring extended wait times before finally getting to consult with their doctors at corporate hospitals in the twin cities.
Spotlight
Hyderabad’s booming healthcare industry strains under heavy patient traffic
Siddharth Kumar Singh
The many incidents of inmates of government-run schools and hostels in the State falling sick after consuming food served at the institutes, over the past two weeks, have triggered public ire with parents demanding concrete steps from the government to ensure safe and healthy food for the children.
Spotlight
When school hostels dish out health concerns
Marri Ramu
A cache of drugs seized by the Hyderabad police.
SPOTLIGHT
Getting lost in the labyrinth of drug addiction in Hyderabad 
Naveen Kumar
The daily commute is an ordeal for the people of Korkatpadu as the forest pathway to the hamlet often turns into a muddy trail, making it difficult to even walk; Kosi being carried in a doli to the hospital.
Spotlight
On a doli and a prayer 
P. Sridhar
The Osmania General Hospital on the banks of the River Musi is a visual marker of Hyderabad, but the infrastructure in the facility has become a cause of concern over the years.
Spotlight
A hospital in search of a cure 
Siddharth Kumar Singh,Serish Nanisetti
)Students at the 2023 Education USA ‘Study in the U.S.’ University Fair organised by the United States-India Educational Foundation in Hyderabad
Spotlight
Hyderabad, United States’ million-dollar baby, and vice versa
B. Pradeep
With the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme, the 72-hour window for submitting applications between August 8 and 10 across Telangana resulted in a stampede-like situation at different offices.
The agonising wait for a house in Telangana
P. Sridhar ,M. Rajeev,R. Avadhani
The place was functioning like any other IT company with employees busy making calls and others typing away at their desks.
Spotlight
Web control, crime patrol or Real pawns in cybercrime
Naveen Kumar
Killing fields: The hillock in Kokapet, where HMDA earned ₹100 crore per acre, is being pounded to dust to give rise to multi-storeyed structures on the outer periphery of Hyderabad.
Telangana spotlight | Urban development poses serious threat to environment
V. Swathi
Nearly half of the bridge over Jampanna Vagu connecting Dodla and Kondai (via Malyala) villages got washed away in the flash floods on July 27 in Mulugu district.
Spotlight
The force of the flood in Telangana
Marri Ramu ,P. Sridhar
A donor heart from a brain-dead patient has been allotted to a needy patient at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and will be transported from Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad, in a green channel for heart transplantation to NIMS, in Hyderabad on October 07, 2022.
Telangana spotlight
Life after death: 327 life-saving procedures done in Telangana through Organ transplants
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Students and teachers interacting with elders of a village near Kodada. Telangana Sahitya Academy Chairman Juluru Gowrishanker is seen. Special Arrangement
Back to the future
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Not an inch left: Footpaths in Hyderabad have become free commercial spaces, where obstructions ranging from small shops, private parking, avenue trees, garbage and repairs, make paths unwalkable. 
Hyderabad | The city of cars has no space for pedestrians
B. Pradeep
Atma Gaurava (self-respect) Bhavans in Hyderabad, a novel concept of the Telangana government for constructing buildings for all castes for social, cultural and educational uplift, are likely to take longer for completion.
SPOTLIGHT
Legal tangles to hamstring Atma Gaurva Bhavans in Telangana 
M. Rajeev
MGBS Metro Station in Hyderabad wears a deserted look due to low patronage on Friday, June 16.
The Green Metro Line blues
V. Geetanath
Saidabad Police Station in Hyderabad
Friendly police in Hyderabad, a welcome overhaul
Naveen Kumar
Due to the targets set at corporate educational institutions, there is too much pressure put on the students to deliver outstanding performance, say experts
Spotlight
Not the end of the road
Naveen Kumar, Siddharth Kumar Singh
A whopping 3.53 lakh cases were booked for various traffic violations in 2023 alone by Hyderabad Traffic police
Hyderabad: Jammed sans efficient public transport
B. Pradeep,Naveen Kumar
Hyderabad will never become Bengaluru in terms of traffic congestion, says Additional Commissioner
B. Pradeep
The Government Medical College at Sangareddy (above) and Siddipet have already started functioning.
Starting trouble for new medical colleges in Telangana
Siddharth Kumar Singh
A scam unearthed in the issue of birth and death certificates has led to the cancellation of nearly 22,000 certificates in Hyderabad. Employees of GHMC and Mee Seva centres were found to be complicit in the fake certificates scam.
Spotlight
Scammed! From birth to death: Birth and death certificates scam under the nose of the GHMC 
V. Swathi
The ongoing conservation and restoration of the Paigah Tombs in progress in Hyderabad.
Marvel in marble and lattice work gets new life
Serish Nanisetti
Telangana State Public Service Commission shut its gates for security reasons, as several political and student outfits staged protest demonstrations in front of the office, against alleged leak of Group-I exam question papers, in Hyderabad.
TSPSC leaks: confidence shattered, job aspirants expect quick justice
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Toxic trash towers over Hyderabad
Serish Nanisetti
People stand in long queues at Government Fever Hospital, Hyderabad, as the State has been witnessing a sharp increase in viral fever cases.
Telangana spotlight
The looming threat of viral fever in twin cities
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Tragic end: Parents and other family members crying inconsolably at the funeral of medical student D. Preethi in Jangaon district.
Call for zero tolerance to ragging
P. Sridhar
Governor seeks report on SOPs to deal with harassment, ragging
The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.
Telangana Spotlight: ‘Murders’ most foul
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Groundwork for patta distribution in full swing
P. Sridhar
Tribal farmers of Yerrabodu village in Karepalli mandal of Khammam district showing the memorandum addressed to the authorities for sanction of pattas for “podu lands” in the forest area near their village.
Unleashing deforestation
V. Swathi
A view of the Public Safety Integrated Operation Centre in Cyberabad, Telangana
SPOTLIGHT
The constant vigil of Cyberabad Police’s PSIOC
Marri Ramu
Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra
SPOTLIGHT
Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra aims to take PSIOC to the next level
Marri Ramu
A worried resident of Kachibowli area located beside the building which was burnt in a major fire accident on January 19 in Secunderabad.
Affected families residing in tents wait to get back to their homes
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Fire fighters struggle to douse the fire that broke out at a building on Minister Road in Secunderabad. There is utter disregard for even minimal fire safety precautions such as availability of water connection to firefighting equipment. RAMAKRISHNA G
Playing with fire, risking lives
V. Swathi
Kamareddy Municipal Chairperson Jahnavi addressing a press conference at Kamareddy Municipal Offce
What the Master Plan means for Kamareddy
R. Avadhani
Members of Farmers JAC holding a meeting at Lingapur in Kamareddy district on January 12, 2023.
Spotlight
Ryots up in arms about integrated master plan of Kamareddy
R. Avadhani
With none from other communities of Jakranpally village cooperating in performing the final rites of Akula Shiva Goud, who died due to social boycott by VDC, his bereaved family members are in shock.
Spotlight
Village Development Committees hold people to ransom 
Marri Ramu
A fire motorcycle also known as ‘mist bullet’ stationed outside Numaish.
Fire safety measures enhanced at Numaish
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Two years after the grim economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a blur of maskless shoppers looking for bling and bargains, and shop owners hustling the crowds into their territory.
Numaish: Nostalgia, fairy lights, spicy food
Serish Nanisetti
All set: Health officials taking part in a mock drill for COVID vaccine delivery at Gandhi Hospital.
Hospitals brace for a possible COVID wave
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Leaving nothing to chance: A healthcare worker registering names at a special booster dose drive in Hyderabad on Wednesday. With COVID cases in China rising, Telangana saw a sharp rise in the number of people taking their jabs.
Rush for booster dose
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Long road: Convincing IT companies to consider tier II cities for new facilities will have to be backed by robust infrastructure, something for which they prefer Hyderabad. A view of the IT hub in Hyderabad and a sculpture near the upcoming IT Tower in Nalgonda.
Unlocking growth in tier II cities  
N. RAVI KUMAR
The pineapple design on the doorway of Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah shows the love of nature among the Golconda rulers. Serish Nanisetti @serish.nanisetti
Ancient roots of Qutb Shahi gardens
Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti @serish.nanisetti;Serish Nanisetti
Stepwells to snag heritage tag?
Serish Nanisetti
Free service: Patients waiting for their turn during the launch of a diagnostic centre at MCH Colony in Amberpet. The State government launched the Telangana Diagnostics Service in January 2018. RAMAKRISHNA G
GOOD PROGNOSIS: Telangana Diagnostics Service achieves remarkable feat
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Primary Health Centres under lens
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Health Minister Harish Rao interacts with patients at the inauguration of the Cath Lab at Gandhi Hospital. RAMAKRISHNA G
Cath Lab at Gandhi Hospital a boon to poor patients
Siddharth Kumar Singh
Satellite images from 2011 and 2021 showing encroachment of forest lands by Gutti Koya community near Pedda Venkatapuram village of Eturunagaram mandal in Mulugu district.
Spotlight |
Political will— the one key to Gutti Koya Conundrum
V. Swathi
A Gutti Koya tribal family in an Internally Displaced Family settlement.
Spotlight | Telangana
Eviction threat looms over migrant Gutti Koya Adivasis
P. Sridhar
The overall reach of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service is 69.2 km, spreading across three corridors and carrying close to four lakh passengers a day.
Hyderabad Metro Rail - A service too far for most citizens
V. Swathi
Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy
Metro Rail has become the preferred choice for citizens: HMR MD
V. Geetanath
Pigeons own the MGBS Metro Rail Station, compromising sanitation of the premises.
Pigeons make this metro station their home
V. Swathi
The authorities feel that the island could be connected to both Nagarjuna Konda and the Buddhavanam Project.
The ambitious plan to develop Chakaligattu Island as tourist destination
Ravi Reddy
Buddhavanam
Buddhavanam– The first Buddhist Heritage Theme Park, a great hit with tourists
Ravi Reddy
Spotlight- Telangana
Valley of Growth
N. RAVI KUMAR
E.S.L. Narasimhan held back files from KCR, Kiran Kumar Reddy
Ravi Reddy
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat in the city on Friday.
SPOTLIGHT |
In Telangana, gap between CMO and Raj Bhavan widening 
M. Rajeev
The Kalyana Mandapa of the 1000-pillar temple has been a work in progress for the last 17 years.
Rebuilding a celestial dance pavilion in Hanamkonda
Serish Nanisetti
Thousands of tonnes of hazardous waste are dumped untreated at the factory site in Damaracherla village of Nalgonda district, leading to pollution of surface and ground water.
Damaracherla’s waste heap has a toxic legacy, yet a new threat looms
V. Swathi
Mudhole tahsildar Kappagantula Shiva inspecting a fallen Red Sanders tree to issue entitlement certificate at GRAM farm, in Mudhole.
Red sanders growers in Telangana feel the blues
Ravi Reddy
 Dharani portal registrations in progress at Tahsildar/ Sub-Registrar office at Kandi mandal in Sangareddy district
Dharani portal | Record of some rights and many wrongs
M. Rajeev
Heavy rush seen at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) for Sankranthi festival in Vijayawada. File
Sparing passengers a fare hike, APSRTC keeps festive spirit up
P. Sujatha Varma
Heavy rush seen at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) for Sankranthi festival in Vijayawada
Operators keep their plans, buses ready in Nellore, Ongole to meet Dasara rush
S. Murali
Representational image of a queue of people waiting to board a train at the railway station in Visakhapatnam
Huge wait lists and regrets greet people looking to book train tickets for Dasara
B. Madhugopal
Students of the Minority Residential Girls’ School in Siddipet getting treated at a hospital.
What ails welfare hostels in Telangana
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Panic-hit parents and relatives of the students talk to the local police in Warangal district
Sorry state of affairs in Ashram schools
P. Sridhar
Elephantine arrangements: The GHMC has installed massive cranes on Tank Bund for Ganesh idol immersion in Hussainsagar.
Hyderabad’s Ganesh festival is ‘immersed’ in controversy
V. Swathi
South Central Railway officials inspecting the works on the Secunderabad-Moula Ali-Cherlapalli-Ghatkesar section . File photo
MMTS: Affordable but few takers
V. Geetanath
Except for Sanatnagar, Moula Ali and Moula Ali - Malkajgiri - Sitaphalmandi sections, all are completed including doubling or more lines and the electrification.
Glitches galore for MMTS Phase II
V. Geetanath
The GI tag application for Deccani Biryani was abandoned in 2017.
Deccani Biryani: A biryani that is everyone’s and no one’s
Serish Nanisetti
NAGARA GOPAL NAGARA GOPAL
All that glitters… Will the unique Charminar lac bangles get GI tag?
Serish Nanisetti
A view of Prasads multiplex, Hyderabad
Telugu film industry goes into a huddle to tide over crisis
Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Agricultural fields turn sand dumps in Khanapur and surrounding villages of Manthani mandal in Peddapalli district as Godavari floods created mayhem.
Deluge of woes for farmers
Marri Ramu
After a bridge connecting Kaddam in Nirmal and Mancherial got washed away in the recent floods, villagers using a makeshift bridge to commute.
Flood fear gripped villagers
K Shiva Shanker
A flooded Kotha Colony in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.
Torrent fury rocks Bhadrachalam
P. Sridhar
Several centres had been set up by Telugus who were once students. File photo.
Hyderabad — a hub of Civil Service coaching centres
R. Ravikanth Reddy
At your ‘Service’: While the perspective of aspirants on Civil Services may differ, what remains unchanged is that the examination is known to be unique in nature and tests rigour. Candidates need to be thorough to qualify starting with Prelims. File photo
Tips and tricks to crack Civils
Syed Mohammed
Saina Nehwal
Sportive parents, triumphant daughters
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Combined efforts of stakeholders help propel enrolment drive
P. Sridhar
Students taking a stroll in Government Ravindra Model High School, Sadasivpet, in Sangareddy district.
English aura for government schools in Telangana 
R. Ravikanth Reddy
‘How can I sell my land for so cheap?’
R. Avadhani
Land earmarked for National Investment and Manufacturing Zone at Chilapally in Zaheerabad of Sangareddy district. Bardipur and Yelgoi (not in picture) also come under parcel one
The NIMZ bedlam
R. Avadhani
Grappling with losses
Syed Mohammed
Passengers waiting at the Secunderabad bus terminus. (Right) then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi while travelling by an APSRTC super deluxe bus
TSRTC rides on social media
Syed Mohammed
Red giant: An Albion bus, a 19-seater and part of the erstwhile Hyderabad State’s Road Transport Department which was established 90 years ago, is one of the first buses to ply on the roads in the city
Weathering the storm
Syed Mohammed
Crushed hopes, shattered lives: The ‘sick’ unit of Cement Corporation of India and dilapidated godown in Adilabad
Boulevard of broken dreams
Abhinay Deshpande
Dilapidated quarters in the CCI Township at Adilabad
Forsaken by centre, reclaimed by nature
Abhinay Deshpande
A drove of pigs on the premises of the district government hospital in Sangareddy on Saturday
Healthcare in the gutter
K Shiva Shanker
drugs
Drug addiction debilitating Telangana
Marri Ramu
Liquor addiction crippling families
Marri Ramu
Work is progressing at a brisk pace in the new secretariat complex in Hyderabad with the construction of the base structure of the iconic building almost completed.
New seat of power hanging in the air
M. Rajeev
regional ground zero
Power play vs people’s privacy
Marri Ramu
A class in progress at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad.
NOT A CLASS APART
Serish Nanisetti
Entrapped by financial distress and debt
K Shiva Shanker
Relatives of a COVID-19 victim break down outside the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad during the second wave of the pandemic
A pandemic of grief that refuses to ebb
V. Swathi
Nizamabad DFO Sunil S. Hiremath.
Uncontrolled tourism behind vanishing wildlife: Telangana Forest Officer
V. V. Subrahmanyam
A herd of blackbucks in their exclusive ‘home’ in the backwaters of Sriramsagar project on Godavari near Nandipet in Nizamabad district back when they were first spotted by a wildlife photographer in May 2020
Where have the blackbucks bolted?
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Scores of students immersed in books under the open sky at the City Central Library, Chikkadpally, taking notes, listening to YouTube tutorials or trying to memorise lessons
Lost for words
Serish Nanisetti
Ambiguity over regularisation of assignment lands continues
M. Rajeev
Sub-registrar offices in the State, like this one in Hyderabad, are a hive of activity these days with a steep surge in number of land transactions
En route to the promised land
M. Rajeev

