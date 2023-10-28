Unemployment rate in Telangana stood at 15.1%: Vamshichand Reddy

October 28, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - Hyderabad

AICC Secretary and former MLA, Ch. Vamshichand Reddy has claimed that the unemployment rate in Telangana stood at 15.1% and the BRS government’s success was to create an ‘unemployed Telangana’.

Speaking to reporters along with TPCC vice president, Chamala Kiran Reddy in Hyderabad on October 28, 2023, he said more than 22 lakh people have registered with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) for various recruitment exams with the hope of securing a job. But the government has failed the entire educated youth, he alleged.

Claiming that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao lack the commitment and sensibilities to realise the problems of the youngsters, he said they rode to power on the aspirations of the unemployed and conveniently neglected them. He said the government owes Rs. 1,71,912 to every unemployed youth as it did not implement the unemployment dole of Rs 3,016 promised before the 2018 Assembly elections.

The AICC secretary alleged that all the schemes started by the previous Congress governments for the unemployed youth have been shelved by the BRS government and about 65 lakh youngsters have been denied direct and indirect employment due the changes in the policies.

He said the BRS government hides the 1.91 lakh vacancies in the government departments mentioned by the Biswal Committee while conveniently speaking of jobs that would have been filled. The BRS can claim that it has failed to fill up 24,000 teacher vacancies and an additional 12,000 odd vacancies in the higher education sector. The vacancies in higher education have reached an alarming 64.9%, reflecting the lack of sincerity and commitment towards education.

Mr. Reddy appealed to the people to reject the BRS in the Assembly elections if the 3,607 people who laid their lives for Telangana have to rest in peace. He said Congress would announce the job calendar every year in two phases on June 2 and September 17. The TSPSC would be reconstituted with people of integrity appointed to it.