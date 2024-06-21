Unemployed youth will never trust BRS: Congress

BRS is hell-bent on deceiving unemployed youth yet again with the ‘Nirudyoga March’ after treating them with contempt during its 10-year rule, the Congress alleged. The party is spending tonnes of money to organise dharnas with unemployed BRS cadre, Congress leaders said on Thursday.

At a press conference here, Congress leaders Riyaz, Chanagani Dayakar, Ravali Reddy and Lingam Yadav alleged that the protest by some youngsters at Dharna Chowk seeking enhancement of posts in various recruitment notifications was held at the behest of BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao.

They alleged that those who participated were ‘sponsored’ candidates of the BRS, as youngsters and unemployed youth would never trust the BRS for the way they were treated with humiliation and police cases during the last 10 years. After losing support of job-seekers, BRS is desperate to attract them with money bags, being dumped through Ashok Kumar, who contested as an MLC candidate.

Mr. Riyaz reminded that people will not forget how KTR ridiculed and humiliated the family of Pravalika by linking her suicide to love failure. Similarly, jobless youth will never forgive how hundreds of policemen were deployed to suppress democratic protests seeking notifications.

Mr. Riyaz and Mr. Dayakar said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka have already indicated about the job calendar.