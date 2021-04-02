Unemployed youth succumbs to poison

Hyderabad

02 April 2021

Posted selfie video before consuming pesticide

A 26-year-old unemployed graduate, Boda Sunil Naik, who attempted to end his life by consuming pesticide in Hanamkonda last week, died while undergoing treatment at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, here on Friday morning.

On March 26, Sunil, who completed his degree from Kakatiya University in Warangal, took the rash step on the campus of the university which he frequented for references in the library to prepare for competitive exams. He was a native of Tejawat Ramsingh Thanda in Guduru Mandal of Mahabubabad district but stayed at a private hostel near the university.

In a selfie video he shot before consuming poison, the unemployed graduate blamed the State government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, for not issuing government job notifications. He accused Mr. Rao of ignoring the unemployed youth of Telangana, despite vacancies in all the departments.

“Students who played a crucial role in the formation of a separate State, are struggling to get jobs. Mr. Rao is responsible for my death,” he said in the video.

Soon, he was rushed to a local government hospital where the doctors referred him to NIMS for better medical assistance.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Gandhi Hospital where Sunil’s body was shifted for post-mortem examination. Activists of student unions and various political parties staged protests holding the Chief Minister responsible for the youngster’s death. They did not allow the family members to take Sunil’s body to their native place until police swooped on them and cleared way for an ambulance to carry the body.

Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) Kalmeshwar Shingenavar said that over 150 police personnel were deployed to control the situation and 28 persons were taken into preventive custody. “The body was handed over to the Mahabubabad police to shift it to his native place,” he added.