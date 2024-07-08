Unemployed Youth JAC stages protest at School Education Commissionerate

Youth, under the aegis of Backward Classes Yuvajana Sangham and Unemployed Youth Joint Action Committee, staged a protest in front of the Commissionerate of School Education here on Monday, demanding that DSC examination with 25,000 teacher posts be held by giving an additional three months’ time.

Speaking at the protest, Rajya Sabha member and National BC Welfare Association and Unemployed Youth JAC chairman N. Venkatesh said the government had notified very few school assistants posts (2,200) when there were many vacancies. Of them, 75% would be filled with promotions and only 25% with direct recruitment. They demanded that the filling of posts with promotions be reduced to 25% as there were over four lakh B.Ed-passed candidates aspiring for the school assistants posts. It was necessary since the B.Ed qualified candidates have been barred from competing for the SGT (secondary grader teacher) posts, they said.

Stating that the government had announced about conducting DSC to fill only 11,000 posts, they pointed out that the previous Pay Revision Commission had put the teacher post vacancies at 25,000 and by giving promotions to 10,000 SGTs as school assistance would create another 10,000 posts. During the last 10 years, 6,000 schools were closed but the Finance Department approved the appointment of 22,000 special teachers five months back. They sought to know why special teachers were being taken when there were no vacancies.

Besides, there were vacancies to 10,000 physical education teacher posts and another 5,000 art, craft and drawing teacher posts were not being filled for the last 20 years. The government had provided computers in 4,000 schools but had not appointed computer teachers. Keeping in view all these vacancies, there was the need to fill at least 25,000 teacher posts immediately, they said.

