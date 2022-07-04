Unemployed youth can expect more recruitment notifications in the coming days

State govt. has notified process for recruiting 46,988 posts till July 1

Unemployed youth aspiring to join government services can expect more recruitment notifications in the coming days.

The government has so far announced the process for filling 46,988 posts through direct recruitment including the latest notification for 1,663 posts issued on July 1. Of the total notified posts, recruitment for as many as 18,279 posts will be done through the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board followed by 10,028 posts through Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board. The Telangana State Public Service Commission will conduct recruitment process for 9,526 posts and Telangana Residential Education Institutions Recruitment Board would take up filling of another 9,096 posts.

With recruitment process initiated for around 60 per cent of the identified vacancies, aspirants of government jobs could look for issuance of notifications for around 33,000 in the coming days. The development follows announcement made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the budget session of the State Assembly about the massive recruitment drive to be taken up during the current year.

The Chief Minister has announced that 80.039 posts would be filled through direct recruitment and services of another 11,103 employees who were working on contract and outsourcing basis in different government departments would be regularised taking the total number of vacancies to 91,142. The process for regularisation of services had already commenced and file pertaining to it is said to be under circulation. The exercise, once completed, is expected to entail an additional annual expenditure of around Rs. 7,000 crore on the State ex-chequer.

In the process, the government had decided to enhance the upper age limit by 10 years for all direct recruitments other than recruitments for uniformed services like police. Accordingly, the upper age limit would be 44 years for OCs, 49 years for SCs, STs and BCs and 54 years for physically challenged.

The ongoing notifications for recruitment is in addition to 1.56 lakh vacant posts identified by the government in different departments. The government had filled up 1.32 lakh posts in the past few years and the process for completing recruitment for the remaining 23,000 posts is underway.