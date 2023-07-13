Unemployed JAC stages protest, seeks DSC notification for teacher recruitment 

July 13, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Unemployed Joint Action Committee along with National Backward Classes Welfare Association staged a protest in front of the Commissionerate of Education here on Thursday, demanding immediate issuance of notification for filling 44,000 teachers posts in the State.

President of NBCWA and YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha Member R. Krishnaiah, convenor of Telangana Unemployed JAC N. Venkatesh and national convenor of NBCWA G. Krishna led the protest. Unemployed youth who participated in the protest raised slogans for filling all vacancies in government departments, including teachers.

Speaking at the protest, Mr. Krishnaiah said District Selection Committee (DSC) notification through which recruitment of teachers was taken up was not being issued for the last seven years although there were about 44,000 teacher vacancies in government schools now. The posts were in government, aided, model and Kasturba Gandhi schools.

He stated that there were 24,000 DSC posts vacant in government schools, 4,900 in aided schools, 2,000 in model schools and 1,500 in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). Besides, about 4,000 computer teacher posts, 10,000 physical education teacher posts, 5,000 arts, crafts and drawing teacher posts, 3,000 librarian posts, 4,000 junior assistant posts and 10,000 attendant posts were vacant in schools.

By keeping such huge vacancies of teacher posts and other staff, the State Government was playing with the future of students from poor families who attend the government schools as also with the future of unemployed youth, Mr. Krishnaiah alleged. It would also amount to deflating the education system in public sector as it would have impact on the standards of education imparted there.

Mr. Krishnaiah accused the government of destroying the education system in public sector by not appointing teachers and instead running the show with temporary teachers taken on ad hoc basis in different names. On the other hand, there were about 7 lakh unemployed youth who had completed B.Ed, D.Ed, Language Pandit and PET training waiting for an opportunity for employment, he said.

