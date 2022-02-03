Undue criticism against CM will not be tolerated: Jagadish Reddy

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said that several mistakes were committed by previous Congress and BJP governments and the TRS has been trying to correct them.

“The BJP leaders are blind to the facts and they are not ready to hear anything. What can we tell them?” asked Mr Jagadish Reddy while visiting Warangal on Wednesday.

He was here to examine the development taken up under Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) so as to replicate the model for Nalgonda Uraban Development Authority (NUDA).

“One can not become a leader by abusing others with objectionable language. They will always work under others but never lead others. There is no leadership visible who can make alternative agenda proposed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Telangana got a place on the world map of development because of Mr. Rao. There is no comparable minister in the country for K.T. Rama Rao and the entire world is recognising it,” said Mr Jagadish Reddy while speaking to reporters here along with Whip Vinay Bhaskar, MLA K. Bhupal Reddy and Gundu Sudharani.

He warned that any undue criticism against the Chief Minister will not be tolerated.