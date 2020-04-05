Undertrial snatches gun from guard, escapes

An undertrial, Jilakara Prasad (UT No 4135), housed in district prison at Sarangapur, under the charges of robbery and theft, escaped after snatching a pistol from an armed reserve head constable Gopal from the general ward in Government General Hospital, here late on Saturday night. Another AR constable Gandhi, who was on escort duty along with Gopal, was not present at that time.

The undertrial, belonging to Gouthamnagar in the town, was taken to the hospital after he complained of fever and discomfort in stomach on Saturday. He is an accused in four theft cases in Makloor mandal, two robberies in Mogpal mandal and an accused in a murder that had taken place in Dichpally police station limits in 2014, according to Circle Inspector of Police (Rural) R. Raghunath.

Superintendent of District Prison Promodh said that the undertrial was sent to the hospital with two escort constables as he complained ill health on Saturday. The undertrial escaped giving a slip to the escorts and hospital staff, he added.

Mr. Raghunath said that the police raided the house of Prasad but did not find him there. Special teams have been formed and are searching for the undertrial. Meanwhile, DCP, Armed Reserve, Bhaskar said that steps have been initiated to take action against the escort constables.