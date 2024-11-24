 />

Underground flood water storage facilities to be completed on a war footing

Published - November 24, 2024 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, M. Dana Kishore issued directions to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to complete the underground storage facilities for flood water on war footing.

Mr. Dana Kishore inspected the rain water holding structures at the entrance gate of the Lakeview guest house on the Raj Bhavan Road, and opposite the State Secretariat on Saturday, along with officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board and GHMC.

A total 12 such storage facilities are under construction at 12 locations on pilot basis, each with the capacity ranging between 10 lakh to 40 lakh litres. Of these, four have been completed, while others are in various stages of progress.

The sumps are being constructed for delayed release of the flood water into the stormwater drains in the event of cloudbursts when clearing water becomes a herculean task.

Meanwhile, in view of the celebrations being organised by the State government in the name of ‘Praja Palana-Praja Vijayotsavam’ near the Tank Bund, State Secretariat and Necklace Road on December 7, 8 and 9, Mr. Dana Kishore inspected the stretches and issued instructions for thorough cleaning and beautification of the main roads leading to these locations. Arrangements should be made for high influx of people to these festivities, he said.

Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA, Sarfaraz Ahmed, MD, HMWS&SB Ashok Reddy, Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti, and others accompanied Mr. Dana Kishore, a press note informed.

