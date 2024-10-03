GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Under fire from film personalities, Telangana Minister Konda Surekha withdraws comments

On the legal notice sent by the BRS leader, Ms. Surekha said that she would also proceed legally

Published - October 03, 2024 02:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

PTI
Telangana Forest and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha. File

Telangana Forest and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Forest and Endowment Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday (October 3, 2024) withdrew her comments claiming that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao was the reason behind the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, after facing flak over the remarks.

Several film personalities including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, junior NTR, Venkatesh, Prakash Raj and Khushbu hit out at the minister for her remarks.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said that she had to take the names of the actors after she became emotional over the comments made by the BRS leader about her (Ms. Surekha).

"I had to criticise him (K.T. Rama Rao). I do not have any personal animosity towards anyone. Taking the name of a family was inadvertent. I felt really bad after seeing her tweet (Samantha's Instagram). Last night itself, I posted a message unconditionally withdrawing my comments," Ms. Surekha said.

Asserting that she would not go back on the comments made against her by the BRS party on social media, she demanded an apology from KTR for those remarks. On the legal notice sent by the BRS leader, Ms. Surekha said that she would also proceed legally.

Reacting to her comments, KTR on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) said that he sent a notice to the minister demanding an unconditional apology lest legal action will be taken.

Ms. Surekha alleged that the BRS social media activists were targeting her online and defaming her by making abusive comments against her.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday (October 3, 2024) requested the film fraternity to put an end to the issue after ‘controversy’ erupted following the minister’s remarks, saying she had withdrawn her statement which had ‘pained’ them.

The TPCC chief further said he had spoken to the minister over the issue and sought an explanation. Mr. Goud also urged the Congress leaders and ministers to be careful while speaking, a release from the party said.

