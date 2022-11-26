Unclaimed laptop hangs in limbo at police station 

November 26, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The laptop left behind by two unidentified persons at the Bowenpally police station, in the wake of the high drama surrounding Income Tax raids on the properties of Minister for Labour and Employment Ch. Malla Reddy during the week, remains to hang in limbo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is still not claimed by anyone. A general diary entry was made after finding it at the police station entrance, and an inventory will be furnished to the Police Commissioner,” the police said.

The electronic device, was supposedly belonging to Deputy Director (Investigation) Income Tax CMD Ratnakar, who was part of the two-day raids at Mr. Reddy’s properties, however, the police said the official has not claimed ownership.

“His petition only said some of his personal belongings and documents were missing, besides use of criminal force to obstruct him from discharge of duty and criminal intimidation during the raids. Related cases, under IPC S. 353 and 506, were registered on the complaints.”

As per the Criminal Procedure Code, the Bowenpally police said, the valuable will be under its inventory till any person approaches with related proofs and claims its ownership. After six months, it would be reported to the magistrate and the item will be declared abandoned.

In the present case of the IT raids, which witnessed twists and turns, police said the supposed owner of the laptop “did not own it or disown it”.

According to Mr. Malla Reddy, who spoke to press persons on Thursday: “The laptop belonged to the IT officer. He had forgotten it at my place and so I sent my men to hand it over at the police station.”

Reports that surfaced following the episode on Thursday also sparked theories, that if the laptop, reportedly containing vital information and data of the IT officer, was allegedly tampered with by Mr. Malla Reddy or his aides . However, officially, neither the said officer nor his staff make any such allegations in the complaint, the police said..

Bowenpally police, as of Saturday, said that the ‘laptop issue’ was clearly a case of unclaimed property. It also rejected versions that it would approach the court for a forensic scrutiny of the device, as there have not been any such complaints, let alone claims of any ownership.