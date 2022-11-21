Uncertainty prevails over quantum of market borrowings this fiscal

November 21, 2022 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Uncertainty continues over the quantum of market borrowings that will be allowed during the current financial year as the State’s off budget borrowings including outstanding guarantees to different corporations crossed ₹1 lakh crore at the end of the previous financial year, reaching ₹1.05 lakh crore.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest edition of handbook on State finances, the outstanding guarantees which were ₹18,265 crore after the first year of the State’s formation grew significantly over the years and crossed the ₹1-lakh crore mark in the previous fiscal. The development raises questions on the quantum of market borrowings the State would be permitted to raise during the coming days.

The government landed in a piquant situation earlier this year after the Union Finance Ministry raised questions relating to financial management and warned that the off-budget borrowings raised in the name of State-owned corporations would be brought under the purview of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, too, said in the monsoon session of Parliament that instances of borrowings by certain State public sector companies, special purpose vehicles and other equivalent instruments had come to the notice of the Union Ministry. Considering the effect of bypassing the net borrowing ceiling of the States by such borrowings, it was decided to treat borrowings by these institutions as borrowings by the State itself.

The Union Minister made it clear that borrowings by State public sector companies/corporations, special purpose vehicles and other equivalent instruments where principal or interest are to be serviced out of the state budgets and/or by assignment of taxes/cess would be considered as borrowings by the State itself for the purpose of issuing consent under Article 293 (3) of the Constitution.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India expressed concern over the off budget borrowings in the name of guarantees to different corporations. The CAG, in its State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 31, 2021, placed in the Assembly, said Telangana’s percentage of total outstanding liabilities to GSDP was at 28.11, within the 29.5% ceiling fixed by the XV Finance Commission.

But this would be way above the limit if the off budget borrowings were taken into consideration. The CAG said the State government was not fully disclosing all the guarantees given by it to various institutions and this would have dual impact of diluting public financial management and legislative oversight and was in contravention of the recommendations of the XV Finance Commission.

It was in this background, the Union Finance Ministry had pruned the State’s market borrowings limit since early April and the State could raise funds required to meet its immediate commitments after the Centre allowed borrowings to some extent. As against ₹52,165 crore to be raised through market borrowings for the current fiscal, the State could raise around ₹26,000 crore after seven months of the current fiscal.