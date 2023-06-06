Uncertainty over tickets among current BRS MLAs in erstwhile Medak district

June 06, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Tension is prevailing among the legislators of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and their cadre on who would be denied a ticket in the forthcoming Assembly elections scheduled to be conducted at the end of the year as party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has reportedly warned that some of the legislators would not be offered ticket as they are not performing well.

In the erstwhile Medak district, which includes Medak, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts as well, there are 11 Assembly constituencies out of which nine are in the BRS kitty whereas Congress has one (T. Jayaprakash Reddy from Sangareddy) and BJP has one (M. Raghunandan Rao from Dubbak, who won in by-election after the demise of Ramalinga Reddy of the BRS).

The nine seats retained by BRS included Patancheru (G. Mahipal Reddy), Andol (Ch. Kranthi Kiran), Narayankhed (M. Bhupal Reddy), Zaheerabad (K. Manik Rao) all four in Sangareddy district. Medak (M. Padma Devender Reddy) and Narsapur (Ch. Madan Reddy) two in Medak district. Gajwel (Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao), Siddipet (Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao) and Husnababad (V. Satish Kumar) the three in Siddipet district.

Dissatisfaction and outbursts from the party cadre as well as the public are clearly visible in almost all constituencies except in Gajwel and Siddipet Assembly constituencies. Local leadership has faced serious protests from both the party workers and the public at one point or the other.

For instance, there were protests reported at Andol where the public tried to stop MLA Kranthi Kiran when he was scheduled to participate in Rytu Dinotsavam. He reportedly had to change his route to escape the wrath of the people.

On the same day, some farmers tried to present a memorandum to Mr. Madan Reddy at Narsapur but they were taken into custody by the police. It is stated that former minister and Women’s Commission Chairperson Sunitha Lakshma Reddy has been trying her luck from the constituency that she held when she was in the Congress.

At Medak, Mynampally Rohit, son of BRS Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, has been trying his luck against the sitting MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy. Another aspirant is MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy who is making his efforts for party nomination in Assembly elections.

At Patancheru, one Neelam Madhu has been trying his luck against sitting MLA .G Mahipal Reddy. It was not clear which section of the party would stand behind him. Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman Errolla Srinivas and social activist Delhi Vasanth have been making efforts to get the party nomination against sitting MLA from Zaheerabad Manik Rao.

It is learnt that Medak Lok Sabha member K Prabhakar Reddy is also eyeing the Assembly ticket from Dubbak constituency, which is now represented by the BJP MLA. In Husnabad, CPI State leader Chada Venkata Reddy may seek the seat if there is any alliance between BRS and the CPI putting the future of sitting MLA Satish Kumar in question.

“This is too early to speak anything concrete as BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao plays his cards close to his chest and whom he will favour. But equations are fast changing is the opinion of party cadre, who keep a close watch on the chances of their leaders. There is likelihood of leaders from other parties joining BRS, which may change the equation again,” said a party source on condition of anonymity.