Uncertainty over number of vacancies

15 July 2021 19:11 IST

Uncertainty continues over the exact number of vacancies in government departments.

After an elaborate exercise that spanned almost a week, different departments submitted a list of vacancies relating to direct recruitment to the Cabinet which met here for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the list circulated in the form of an annexure, there are 56,979 direct recruitment vacancies including 44,022 in government departments and another 12,957 in the grant-in-aid and other institutions.

The Home department stands first in the number of direct recruitment vacancies with 21,507 posts vacant followed by the Health department with 8,942 vacant posts. Higher Education (2,605), Revenue (1,407), Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (1,391), Irrigation (1,222) and Environment, Forests and Science and Technology (1,061) are the other departments with more than 1,000 vacancies in the direct recruitment category.

Backward Classes Welfare department tops the list in terms of grant-in-aid and other institutions with 3,407 vacant posts followed by SC Development department with 1,796 vacancies. Minorities Welfare department (1,393), Secondary Education (1,357), Higher Education (1,220), Tribal Welfare (1,133) and Health (1,106) are among the departments with a high number of vacancies in grant-in-aid and other institutions, according to the list.

The number of vacancies in different departments in the Pay Revision Commission which conducted an elaborate exercise with the departments for finalising the cadre strength stands at 1.91 lakh. A majority of the staff strength as well as vacancies, according to the PRC report, are in five departments. The report said the Home department had 37,182 vacancies, Health (30,750), School Education (23,798), Panchayat Raj (12,628) and Revenue (7,961). These five departments accounted for 69.8% cent of the sanctioned strength and constituted 76.88% of the working strength.