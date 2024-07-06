Uncertainty over NEET-UG 2024 counselling raises concerns for candidates

A new controversy erupted on Saturday morning with reports claiming that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 counselling had been deferred until further notice. By the afternoon, the health ministry clarified that these reports were inaccurate, as the counselling date had not yet been announced.

Already under scrutiny for numerous issues, the NEET UG 2024 examination faces yet another problem with the latest controversy over counselling. With the Supreme Court scheduled to hear multiple pleas regarding the examination on July 8, the schedule remains unannounced, leaving students in a state of uncertainty. Students told The Hindu that several online portals had claimed the counselling date would be announced on Saturday, given that over a month had passed since the results were released.

In 2023, the NEET UG results were announced on June 4, with counselling starting on July 20, followed by the second round on August 9 and the third round on August 31. This year, while the results were announced on June 4, the counselling dates are yet to be announced.

“With the court hearing on July 8, the dates will likely be announced next week. This poses a problem since the announcement of State ranks will take time. Admission into State quota seats can only begin after the all India quota seats are filled,” said a candidate from Warangal. The candidate added that among students, a re-exam is considered highly unlikely, and they are hoping the counselling dates will be released on or after July 8.

Meanwhile, G. Venkata Prasad, a parent, shared, “In a way, it’s good that the dates haven’t been announced yet. With the court hearing on July 8, releasing the dates today would have caused candidates to rush to pay fees and upload certificates. If the judgment on July 8 were different, it could lead to a mental breakdown for many candidates,” he said.

“The delay in the counselling process will result in a delayed start of the course. The major issue is the loss of credibility of the exam. A re-exam is needed for those who have seriously attempted it,” said Dr. Kiran Madala, General Secretary of the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA).

