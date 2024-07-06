GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uncertainty over NEET-UG 2024 counselling raises concerns for candidates

Published - July 06, 2024 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

A new controversy erupted on Saturday morning with reports claiming that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 counselling had been deferred until further notice. By the afternoon, the health ministry clarified that these reports were inaccurate, as the counselling date had not yet been announced.

Already under scrutiny for numerous issues, the NEET UG 2024 examination faces yet another problem with the latest controversy over counselling. With the Supreme Court scheduled to hear multiple pleas regarding the examination on July 8, the schedule remains unannounced, leaving students in a state of uncertainty. Students told The Hindu that several online portals had claimed the counselling date would be announced on Saturday, given that over a month had passed since the results were released.

In 2023, the NEET UG results were announced on June 4, with counselling starting on July 20, followed by the second round on August 9 and the third round on August 31. This year, while the results were announced on June 4, the counselling dates are yet to be announced.

“With the court hearing on July 8, the dates will likely be announced next week. This poses a problem since the announcement of State ranks will take time. Admission into State quota seats can only begin after the all India quota seats are filled,” said a candidate from Warangal. The candidate added that among students, a re-exam is considered highly unlikely, and they are hoping the counselling dates will be released on or after July 8.

Meanwhile, G. Venkata Prasad, a parent, shared, “In a way, it’s good that the dates haven’t been announced yet. With the court hearing on July 8, releasing the dates today would have caused candidates to rush to pay fees and upload certificates. If the judgment on July 8 were different, it could lead to a mental breakdown for many candidates,” he said.

“The delay in the counselling process will result in a delayed start of the course. The major issue is the loss of credibility of the exam. A re-exam is needed for those who have seriously attempted it,” said Dr. Kiran Madala, General Secretary of the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA).

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / entrance examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.