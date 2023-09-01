Uncertainty over BJP’s proposed bus yatra

September 01, 2023 04:07 am | Updated 04:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP’s plan to take out a bus yatra in three different routes from September 17 (Telangana Liberation Day), as directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent meeting with party leaders, is clouded in uncertainty.

The sudden move by the Centre to convene a five-day Parliament session from the same date has come as a surprise to the leaders here.

Two of the three leaders supposed to be leading the bus tours to connect with the voters across the State are Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy and party’s national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the present and former party chiefs here.

These two as MPs from Secunderabad and Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively, will have to be present in Parliament House, and therefore, their programme is definitely not on.

The third chosen leader for taking the bus tour is former Minister and Election Coordination Committee chairman Eatala Rajender but whether he will take out the bus programme alone is doubtful.

As things stand now, the bus tour is likely to get postponed. There were doubts expressed by a section of leaders about the three different bus tours in any case. The apprehension is that Bandi Sanjay Kumar may hog all the limelight with his fiery speeches, so the suggestion was everyone to hop on the same bus, informed top party sources, wishing to remain anonymous.

It means the three different bus tours’ plan is not yet cast in stone and there could be some changes post the Parliament session. The selection of candidates too, is likely to get delayed with the party having renewed hope of luring in a few disgruntled BRS leaders as it is sure Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has a few more tricks up his sleeve. This is apart from the expecting Congress candidates denied tickets to jump in, added party sources.