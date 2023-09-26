Unbecoming of a Governor, says BRS over rejected MLC nominations

September 26, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has reacted strongly to the Governor’s rejection of the two candidates for MLC posts in the nominated quota sent to her for assent after the approval given by the State Cabinet, terming the act as “unbecoming of a Governor”.

Minister for Legislative Affairs, Housing and Roads & Buildings V.Prashanth Reddy said on Monday that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had no moral right to continue in the post, stating that she was rejecting the proposal sent after unanimous approval of the Council of Ministers. Rejecting the two names by the Governor on the grounds of their political link itself was a decision reeking of bias and the Governor herself had a direct political background.

He mentioned that Dasoju Sravan was from the most backward classes (MBC) community while Kurra Satyanarayana belonged to one of the MBCs (Yerukala) among Scheduled Tribes. By rejecting the Cabinet recommendation for the appointment of the two as MLCs in the nominated quota, the Governor had insulted the MBC and ST communities of Telangana, the Minister observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, Mr.Prashanth Reddy pointed out that while rejecting the names of two individuals with the background of participating in the movement for statehood to Telangana, Dr.Soundararajan appeared to have forgotten that she was made the Governor of Telangana directly from her position of being the Tamil Nadu State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In case she believe in moral values, she must quit as the Governor immediately, the Minister said.

Citing the Sarkaria Commission provisions for the appointment of Governors and which was supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Minister said only those without any political background be appointed as Governors.

Minister for Law, Environment and Forests A.Indrakaran Reddy said the Governor’s act was against the spirit of federalism in the country and criticised her for acting against the spirit of the Constitution, terming the rejection of nomination as an act of political vengeance.

He accused the BJP government at the Centre of harassing the non-BJP State governments with the help of Governors appointed by it. He observed that there was no logic for the grounds on which the Governor had rejected the Cabinet recommendations and sought to know whether Governors could have a political background.

Meanwhile, Mr.Sravan said: “Social work and politics have distinct roles and purposes, but they are not mutually exclusive. Social workers may engage in advocacy and lobbying to influence policy changes and politicians may work to address social issues through legislation. The two fields often intersect when addressing complex social problems and striving for societal improvements.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.