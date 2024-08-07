‘Unauthorised’ flying of drone at Medigadda barrage: Case registered against KTR under BNS

The Mahadevpur police have registered a case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao and others for allegedly flying a drone without permission at Medigadda (Laxmi) barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) across the Godavari river in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district during their visit to the site on July 26, 2024.

A case has been registered against Rama Rao under Section 223 (b) r/w 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by Vali Shaik, assistant executive engineer, Ambatpally Irrigation sub-division, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Further investigation is underway.

In his complaint, the AEE alleged that Rama Rao along with the BRS leaders Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and Balka Suman, among others, visited the Medigadda barrage on July 26.

He said he had apprised the higher authorities of the matter after watching the drone visuals of the BRS leaders’ visit to the Medigadda barrage, the vital irrigation project of Telangana, on electronic media.

He sought action against the persons responsible for allegedly flying a drone over the Medigadda barrage without permission, as per law.