Unauthorised boarders directed to vacate OU hostels

The authorities of Osmania University directed the unauthorised persons staying in hostels to vacate by December 24 12 noon.

“As December 27, the launch date of all the semesters draws to a close, Osmania University administration has advised all the unauthorised persons staying in hostels to vacate the rooms before 12.00 p.m. on 24th December 2021,” read the order issued by authorities.

The bonafide students are demanding that the university authorities evacuate unauthorised persons from hostels to control undue incidence and inconvenience in hostels.

The authorities further warned that those who do not vacate will be evacuated forcibly and be liable for legal action for trespassing on the University premises.

The exit of the unauthorised persons who occupied rooms during the lockdown will facilitate the admission of bonafide students of campus and constituent colleges seeking admission into university hostels, the authorities added.