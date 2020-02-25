Unable to open ATM, thieves leave it at Cheriyal

SANGAREDDY

25 February 2020 00:36 IST

The police were able to find the ATM machine that was taken away by unidentified persons from an ATM centre at Rudraram, on the outskirts of Cheriyal in Kandi mandal on Monday. The ATM was taken away on Saturday night and it was stated that there was about ₹ 2.7 lakh in the machine.

Though the machine was found on Sunday evening, police kept the issue a secret on two counts — one is to collect the fingerprints on the machine by CLUES team and the second one is to identify the machine by the company officials. The machine belongs to Indicash.

According to Patancheru Circle Inspector P. Naresh, the ATM machine was taken away in a transport vehicle and police were able to get video footage from nearby shops. Special police teams were roped in to find out the machine and they were able to find it at the outskirts of Cheriyal.

“Though offenders had taken away the machine they were unable to break it open. They stole a van on Saturday night and committed the crime. One K. Srinivas, owner of the vehicle lodged a complaint with the police that his van went missing. The same van was used for lifting the ATM machine,” said Mr. Naresh. Police are trying to nab the offenders and search is still on, the police added.