Unable to find job, youth ‘ends life’

February 20, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Saroor Nagar reportedly upset over not finding a job. 

The police said Domalapalli Vamshi Krishna had completed his hotel management course and was searching for a job. On Sunday around 10.30 p.m.,. he went into his room to sleep. However, when his mother went to wake him up on Monday morning, his body was found hanging from the ceiling with the help of a curtain. His parents took his body down with the help of the locals and called the police.

Following a complaint from his father, Domalapalli Narendar, a case was booked and the body was shifted for an autopsy.

Roshni suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000

