Unable to fill vacancies, KCR employing outsiders: Revanth

May 05, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had failed to fill 2 lakh vacant posts in Government Departments but had employed a person of Maharashtra as his private secretary with hefty salary for looking after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) affairs there.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said neither the farming community nor the unemployed youth were benefited after achieving Telangana with the slogan of securing right share in water, funds and jobs. The announcements made with fanfare to fill vacancies in Government departments had ended up in sale of question papers of the Telangana State Public Service Commission, playing with the lives of unemployed youth.

About 2 lakh farmers had committed suicide in Telangana after formation of the State in 2014 and the unemployed youth were kept waiting for job notifications. The future of the unemployed youth was mortgaged for a few hundred crores of rupees by leaking the question papers of recruitments tests being conducted by TSPSC.

Unable to fill vacancies in the State, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had got one Sharad Madkar appointed his private secretary with a salary of ₹18 lakh per annum. The individual had joined BRS on April 10 and he was given employment by Mr. Rao on May 2, Mr. Revanth Reddy alleged. However, the GO issued for the purpose was kept confidential. He demanded withdrawal of the GO.

On the ‘Yuva Sangharshana Sabha’ planned by the party on May 8 at Saroornagar in the city, the TPCC chief said AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi would address the meeting and announce a “youth declaration” on the lines of “farmers declaration” announced by Rahul Gandhi at Warangal in the past. Mr. Revanth Reddy appealed to 20 lakh students and 30 lakh unemployed youth to turn up for the May 8 meeting in large numbers in support of Congress’ fight against the BRS Government.

On Karnataka elections, the TPCC chief accused the BRS president of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership by not contesting the elections there. If Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to defeat BJP there, he should hold a press conference in Karnataka and give a call to defeat BJP, he suggested.

Mr. Revanth Reddy suggested that BJP leaders G. Kishan Reddy and K. Laxman recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ stating that BJP was giving such slogans to divert people’s attention from its 40% commission. He accused the BJP of colluding with AIMIM to pursue communal politics. On the new Secretariat building, he said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was thinking it to be his private estate but the reality would hit him soon.