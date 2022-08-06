‘‘KCR not attending NITI Aayog meet as he cannot face Modi’

August 06, 2022 20:55 IST

Bandi Sanjay criticises KCR on his comments

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was skipping the meeting of NITI Aayog unable to face Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a release here on Saturday soon after the press conference addressed by Mr. Chandrashekar Rao, the BJP president recalled how the Chief Minister had appreciated the NITI Aayog in the past.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Why can’t you raise the same issues on the platform of NITI Aayog if you are sincere? Are you ready to say sorry if we proved that more than ₹5,000 crore was given by the Centre during last year? When you stop MLA from speaking in the Assembly by ringing a bell, how will it be wrong at NITI Aayog meeting?” asked Mr. Sanjay adding that the Chief Minister was worried about Centre directly sending funds to local bodies without involving the State Government. He said that it was not right on the part of the Chief Minister to blame the NITI Aayog.

“The Supreme Court said that nation may face the situation like that faced by Sri Lanka if freebies continued, there should be a rethinking on the issue and there was a need to set the States’ finances right. How can the suggestion by Supreme Court be linked to the Centre?” asked Mr Sanjay Kumar.

Referring to the comments on NPAs by the Chief Minister, the BJP president wanted to know why so many industries were being closed in Hyderabad.

“Why are Batukamma saris being imported from Surat? Why was furniture for Pragathi Bhavan imported from China? What about suicides by farmers in the state?” asked Mr Sanjay Kumar, stating that people were ready to give a sendoff to Mr. Chandrashekar Rao soon.