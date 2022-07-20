UN geo-spatial meeting from Oct. 10

July 20, 2022 21:30 IST

‘Geo-spatial tech helps police in curbing crime’

The second United Nations World Geo-Spatial Information Congress (UNWGIC) will be held in Hyderabad from October 10-14, where delegates from across the globe are expected to participate. The event is held every four years with the first congress held in China in 2018.

This was stated by Department of Science & Technology scientist D. Dutta at the two-day virtual conference being organised by the Survey of India on Wednesday and Thursday.

City Additional Commissioner of Police D.S. Chauhan emphasised the use of geo-spatial technology such as GIS, GPS, and LIDAR, to help the police in curbing crime and ensuring the safety of people. “This technology is useful in traffic management, rescue management during floods and automatic initiation of rescue operations by getting online information,” he said.

AP's commissioner of Survey Settlement and Land Records Siddharth Jain said that a major initiative of mapping the entire State is underway using drone technology, which would provide rights of records and property cards to land owners.

Surveyor General of India Sunil Kumar highlighted the current status ofmapping in the country and the major initiatives being taken for providing benefits of geo-spatial technology to the common man, planners and scientists.

He also presented the roadmap of future development of geo-spatial technology in the country and its use in various sectors. President, geo-spatial, MapmyIndia, Nikhil Kumar, highlighted the pathway of geo-spatial technology in sectors like land, road safety, and environment, said a press release on Wednesday.