Ultrarunner Colonel Badhwar reaches city as part of his 3,000 km run

December 14, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Unity Flame Run’ being organised as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), which was flagged off from Kanyakumari on Nov. 20, and will cover a distance of 3,000 km across the country, entered the city on the 25th day on Wednesday.

DDG, NCC Directorate (AP&T) Air Commodore P Maheshwar, flagged in the run at 1 (T) R&V Regt, PVNR Telangana Veterinary University campus, in the presence of Colonel Vivek, CO 1 (T) R&V Regt and others even as about 30 NCC cadets ran along with the team for a km.

Ultrarunner Colonel Badhwar spoke to the differently abled children and their parents telling them to have faith in themselves and God. He also said that there is no shortcut to success. He spoke about unity flame run and the message of unity and discipline of the NCC.

Earlier, Colonel AN Jha spoke to students, NCC cadets and others regarding ways to join the armed forces. National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities principal Ganesh Shoregar was also present, said a press release.

DDG (AP&T) thanked everyone for making the event a success and wished Colonel Badhwar and his team best of luck.

